KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.17 on Monday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

