Kcash (KCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $236,966.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $236,966.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.