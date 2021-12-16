Kellogg (NYSE:K) is Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s Largest Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,965,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,997 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises about 99.2% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned 0.17% of Kellogg worth $3,769,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

