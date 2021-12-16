Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. Purchases 3,835 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,066.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

