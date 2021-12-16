Kering (EPA:KER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $700.21

Kering SA (EPA:KER) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €700.21 ($786.75) and traded as high as €701.90 ($788.65). Kering shares last traded at €690.00 ($775.28), with a volume of 144,556 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($765.17) price target on Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($989.89) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($831.46) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($966.29) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €787.67 ($885.02).

Get Kering alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €672.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of €700.21.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.