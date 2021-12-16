Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $5.36 on Thursday, hitting $452.31. 1,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.17 and a 200-day moving average of $417.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.