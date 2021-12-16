Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

SYY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.18. The stock had a trading volume of 52,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,083. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.