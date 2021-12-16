Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 209 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.56. 93,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

