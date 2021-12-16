Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,423 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after acquiring an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,470,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after acquiring an additional 99,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,566 shares of company stock worth $2,348,441 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.