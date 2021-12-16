Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $727,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

