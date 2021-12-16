Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 142.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vicor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $120.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day moving average of $125.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,262 shares of company stock valued at $23,634,235 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

