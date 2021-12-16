Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,452,000.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFMO opened at $131.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.