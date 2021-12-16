Kidpik Corp’s (NASDAQ:PIK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 21st

Kidpik’s (NASDAQ:PIK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Kidpik had issued 2,117,647 shares in its initial public offering on November 11th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Kidpik’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PIK stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Kidpik has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Kidpik Company Profile

Kidpik Corp. is an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company. It offer mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits which are curated based on each member’s style preferences. The company also sell branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website. Kidpik Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

