Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of KGDEY traded up $26.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.10. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.46 and its 200 day moving average is $327.61. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1-year low of $272.80 and a 1-year high of $523.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

