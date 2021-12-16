Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.54

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 544951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The company has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

