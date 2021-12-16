Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Down 6.6%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN)’s share price traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 37,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 56,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.43.

Know Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

