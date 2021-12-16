Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 11,342 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

