Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.