Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

