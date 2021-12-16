Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 312 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,048.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,839.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,656.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,053.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

