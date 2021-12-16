Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 541,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $183,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.86 and a 200-day moving average of $345.39. The company has a market capitalization of $950.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

