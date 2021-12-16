Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 49,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.09.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
