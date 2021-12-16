Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 49,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. Kutcho Copper has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

