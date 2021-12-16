Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Sunday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the medical research company will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.60.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $307.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.29. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 66,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 47.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 87,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

