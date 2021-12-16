Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

