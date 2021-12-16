Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $755.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $691.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $697.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $617.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.27. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.