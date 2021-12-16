Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LRCDF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of LRCDF opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

