LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 167.0% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,895. LCNB has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.49%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

