Lear (NYSE:LEA) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $182.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 1-year low of $144.77 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

