Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

LEA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $182.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average is $171.61. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $9,061,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

