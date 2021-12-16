Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $29.50. 2,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 54.98% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

