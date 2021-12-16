LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson Sells 69,466 Shares

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of LegalZoom.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,036,802.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. 1,328,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,655. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $40.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 47.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 514,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164,310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 155.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,160 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

