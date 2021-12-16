Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.73

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $22.15. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 35,293 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.8222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

