Leslie Bernhard Sells 4,264 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $24,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $156.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.