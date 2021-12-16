Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 30,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,819,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,055 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,100 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

