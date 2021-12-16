Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

