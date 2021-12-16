Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,100 ($67.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($58.94) to GBX 4,700 ($62.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.68) to GBX 5,540 ($73.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.42) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($69.51) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,076.10 ($67.08).

BKG opened at GBX 4,710 ($62.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,382.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,805.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,053 ($53.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($69.14).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

