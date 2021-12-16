Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 16,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 833,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.