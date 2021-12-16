LiquidApps (DAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,557.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and $13,557.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 19,663.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.41 or 0.00056217 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

