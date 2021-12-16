Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 4% Higher

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.51. 5,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 314,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,445,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,341,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

