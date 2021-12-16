Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.79. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.33. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

