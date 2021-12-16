LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63. LiveVox has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

