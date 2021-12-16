LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LVOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of LVOX opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at $556,420,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at about $2,505,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

