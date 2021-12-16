Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.04 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in FedEx by 23.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Argus lowered their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $240.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.76 and a 200 day moving average of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

