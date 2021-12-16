Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $162.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $163.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.