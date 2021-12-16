Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,367,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $289,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $166,729,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $174.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

