loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 6.3%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares were up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 30,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 597,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

