Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $344.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.26 and its 200-day moving average is $359.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

