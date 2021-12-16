Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

