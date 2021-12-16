Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,960. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

