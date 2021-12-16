LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.10.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.12. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

